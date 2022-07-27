Nigeria’s ‘A Place Called Forward’; ‘Earth Women’ make The NGO International Film Festival’s 2022 official selection

The official selection will explore the festival’s theme of the year- Covid, Conflict, Climate Change; through varying and captivating storytelling styles, genre and approaches. Also in line with the festival’s mission, the official selection will feature human-centred stories that seek to address themes of social relevance along the 17 SDGs.

Among the 100 selected titles, 10 hail from Nigeria including CSR-In-Action’s docudrama ‘Earth Women’ based on the challenges of women in extractive communities, and Umanu Elijah’s short film ‘A Place Called Forward’ on the effect of toxic carbonate pollution on climate change among others. The selection is evident of Nigerian storytelling beyond the frontiers of entertainment alone.

Presiding over the festival’s selection this year is a jury of eight members including; Christian Clark, Onome Ako, John Allan-Namu, Natalie Kyriacou, Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian, Danee Hamaza, Rania Al Jabban, and Lance Gould.

The NGO IFF mobile festival annually brings together thousands of advocacy intervention-driven multimedia content, in a bid to bridge the gap and create an opportunity for sharing knowledge, information and discussions around humanitarian and development projects.

See the official selection:

Documentary Short/Feature

Re-plastic - Sri-Lanka

They Will Not Silence Our Voices / No Callarán Nuestras Voces - Mexico

Ten Years Of Powering Lives In Africa - Kenya

FAHARI YETU "Zanzibar Saves Its Sea" - Tanzania

The Clock - Turkey

Education for Life and Peace - Mexico

KOODU - India

Working Dogs - Austria

Rape of Justice - Nigeria

RIO by Unique Sights - Brazil

The Spirit of the Ganga - India

BREZJAK – SMELLS LIKE A FRAUD! - Serbia

Up a Tree - Netherlands

REMEDY - Turkey

Aravali The lost Mountains - India

Fount - Turkey

A Burst of Song - Italy

Olive Oil’s Dark Side - Portugal

Ashy Vote - Lebanon

Her Şey Yolunda / Everything Is Fine - Turkey

Tangled Up in You - Germany

Mapping Survival - USA

For Every Girl, A Forest - India

Ateker - Uganda

The Wasted Effort - Turkey

We Could Be Champion Too - Bangladesh

Subotica Sands - There Are No More Birds - Serbia

The Hook You Will Not Bite - Argentina

Between Hell and Paradise/Між пеклом і раєм (15) - Ukraine

Warning - India

Earth Women - Nigeria

Don’t Worry About Me/ Aklin Bende Kalmasin - Turkey

Haymatlos/Stateless - Turkey

We Will Be Heard - Brazil

The Burden of Inheritance - United Kingdom

The Story of All of Us Women - Spain

Women of the Wild - Mexico

Exodus - Greece

Xabi: A Phantasmagoric Adventure - Indonesia

Human: An Endangered Species - India

Mathare River - Kenya

Short Films

From Me – the United Kingdom

Risen From the Dust - Sri Lanka

Reverse - Italy

Deadly - C - India

Choice - Pakistan

Help! - Nigeria

Believe Me - Nigeria

Clean Plate Nutrition and Therapy Project - Kenya

A Place Called Forward - Nigeria

Congenital - Islamic Republic of Iran

Carmela - Spain

The Recess - Spain

Zafi - Nigeria

Spring Days - Morocco

Frida - Tunisia

Two Pigeons - United States of America

(B)Rain - India

KHOONAB- Germany

Traffic Control Tower - Islamic Republic of Iran

Nobody Told Me - Nigeria

Ram Hafiz - India

La Correlazione - Italy

Perfume - India

La Linea - Spain

Liter of Gas - Egypt

Not Called Home - Nigeria

Look Around - Italy

Someone Else's Child (is not your slave) - France

Roti - Indonesia

SUNGURA (RABBIT) - Kenya

Highway Manager - Ghana

Start a Fire - Nigeria

Report - India

Agua - Luxembourg

The Arrival of Factories - India

Life in Tight Shoes - Turkey

Experimentals

The World and Me - Uzbekistan

Vortex - Turkey

The Beginning of End - Islamic Republic of Iran

Maybe I Have Never Loved - Brazil

I Will Tell Everything to God - Algeria

Waterman - India

Melody of P - Nigeria

Crisis - Bangladesh

Unseen - Kazakhstan

Animation

I Pity the Garden - Greece

Binti Maji and the Ocean - Kenya

Ball - Iraq

Befriend The Wind - Czech Republic

A Story by Jeannot- France

Prince Ki-Ki-Do; Big Flood - Slovenia

Pacific Operation - Marina and the Spirit of the Sea - Chile

CITSALP - Philippines

Water=Life - Germany

Champion - Tanzania

Plastic Ecosystem - USA

Watoto Court - Kenya