Selected from an unprecedented record of 2071 entries from a total of 123 countries from 1400 organisations, this year’s selection will screen at a three-day festival slated for October 19th to 21st, 2022.
Nigeria’s ‘A Place Called Forward’; ‘Earth Women’ make The NGO International Film Festival’s 2022 official selection
The NGO International Film Festival (NGOIFF) has unveiled 100 films set to screen at the 2022 edition in Nairobi, Kenya.
The official selection will explore the festival’s theme of the year- Covid, Conflict, Climate Change; through varying and captivating storytelling styles, genre and approaches. Also in line with the festival’s mission, the official selection will feature human-centred stories that seek to address themes of social relevance along the 17 SDGs.
Among the 100 selected titles, 10 hail from Nigeria including CSR-In-Action’s docudrama ‘Earth Women’ based on the challenges of women in extractive communities, and Umanu Elijah’s short film ‘A Place Called Forward’ on the effect of toxic carbonate pollution on climate change among others. The selection is evident of Nigerian storytelling beyond the frontiers of entertainment alone.
Presiding over the festival’s selection this year is a jury of eight members including; Christian Clark, Onome Ako, John Allan-Namu, Natalie Kyriacou, Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian, Danee Hamaza, Rania Al Jabban, and Lance Gould.
The NGO IFF mobile festival annually brings together thousands of advocacy intervention-driven multimedia content, in a bid to bridge the gap and create an opportunity for sharing knowledge, information and discussions around humanitarian and development projects.
See the official selection:
Documentary Short/Feature
Re-plastic - Sri-Lanka
They Will Not Silence Our Voices / No Callarán Nuestras Voces - Mexico
Ten Years Of Powering Lives In Africa - Kenya
FAHARI YETU "Zanzibar Saves Its Sea" - Tanzania
The Clock - Turkey
Education for Life and Peace - Mexico
KOODU - India
Working Dogs - Austria
Rape of Justice - Nigeria
RIO by Unique Sights - Brazil
The Spirit of the Ganga - India
BREZJAK – SMELLS LIKE A FRAUD! - Serbia
Up a Tree - Netherlands
REMEDY - Turkey
Aravali The lost Mountains - India
Fount - Turkey
A Burst of Song - Italy
Olive Oil’s Dark Side - Portugal
Ashy Vote - Lebanon
Her Şey Yolunda / Everything Is Fine - Turkey
Tangled Up in You - Germany
Mapping Survival - USA
For Every Girl, A Forest - India
Ateker - Uganda
The Wasted Effort - Turkey
We Could Be Champion Too - Bangladesh
Subotica Sands - There Are No More Birds - Serbia
The Hook You Will Not Bite - Argentina
Between Hell and Paradise/Між пеклом і раєм (15) - Ukraine
Warning - India
Earth Women - Nigeria
Don’t Worry About Me/ Aklin Bende Kalmasin - Turkey
Haymatlos/Stateless - Turkey
We Will Be Heard - Brazil
The Burden of Inheritance - United Kingdom
The Story of All of Us Women - Spain
Women of the Wild - Mexico
Exodus - Greece
Xabi: A Phantasmagoric Adventure - Indonesia
Human: An Endangered Species - India
Mathare River - Kenya
Short Films
From Me – the United Kingdom
Risen From the Dust - Sri Lanka
Reverse - Italy
Deadly - C - India
Choice - Pakistan
Help! - Nigeria
Believe Me - Nigeria
Clean Plate Nutrition and Therapy Project - Kenya
A Place Called Forward - Nigeria
Congenital - Islamic Republic of Iran
Carmela - Spain
The Recess - Spain
Zafi - Nigeria
Spring Days - Morocco
Frida - Tunisia
Two Pigeons - United States of America
(B)Rain - India
KHOONAB- Germany
Traffic Control Tower - Islamic Republic of Iran
Nobody Told Me - Nigeria
Ram Hafiz - India
La Correlazione - Italy
Perfume - India
La Linea - Spain
Liter of Gas - Egypt
Not Called Home - Nigeria
Look Around - Italy
Someone Else's Child (is not your slave) - France
Roti - Indonesia
SUNGURA (RABBIT) - Kenya
Highway Manager - Ghana
Start a Fire - Nigeria
Report - India
Agua - Luxembourg
The Arrival of Factories - India
Life in Tight Shoes - Turkey
Experimentals
The World and Me - Uzbekistan
Vortex - Turkey
The Beginning of End - Islamic Republic of Iran
Maybe I Have Never Loved - Brazil
I Will Tell Everything to God - Algeria
Waterman - India
Melody of P - Nigeria
Crisis - Bangladesh
Unseen - Kazakhstan
Animation
I Pity the Garden - Greece
Binti Maji and the Ocean - Kenya
Ball - Iraq
Befriend The Wind - Czech Republic
A Story by Jeannot- France
Prince Ki-Ki-Do; Big Flood - Slovenia
Pacific Operation - Marina and the Spirit of the Sea - Chile
CITSALP - Philippines
Water=Life - Germany
Champion - Tanzania
Plastic Ecosystem - USA
Watoto Court - Kenya
What is Wrong with the Global Development Organisation? - United Kingdom
