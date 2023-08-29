ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians can watch any film for ₦‎1k in cinemas this Saturday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The one-day discount applies at more than 50 cinema locations across Nigeria.

The discount is to reward cinema-goers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

CEAN's national chairman, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ajayi said that the discount was targeted at rewarding cinema-goers, bringing back old customers and encouraging Nigerians to cultivate the habit of going to the cinemas.

"Nigeria's cinemas join cinemas in the United Kingdom and United States of America to announce The National Cinema Day which takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

"The Cinema Exhibitor's Association of Nigeria welcomes moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted tickets of ₦‎1,000 to kick-off the first National Cinema Day, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

"This one-day event will be held at more than 50 cinema locations across the Federation, with over 100 screens.

"We believe this will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies and see any movie of their choice at a discounted ticket price of ₦‎1,000.

"We are doing this to say thank you to movie-goers and promote the cinema-going culture as well as to remind audiences about the magic of cinema," the CEAN chairman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

I thought it was COVID - Kiddwaya narrates near death experience from 2020

Nigerians can watch any film for ₦‎1k in cinemas this Saturday

Here's how lovebirds Abdulateef Adedimeji and Bimpe solve their conflicts

I'm not shipping, I'm focused this season - Ike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Portable set to take street music across US on American tour

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

