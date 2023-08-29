Nigerians can watch any film for ₦‎1k in cinemas this Saturday

CEAN's national chairman, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ajayi said that the discount was targeted at rewarding cinema-goers, bringing back old customers and encouraging Nigerians to cultivate the habit of going to the cinemas.

"Nigeria's cinemas join cinemas in the United Kingdom and United States of America to announce The National Cinema Day which takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

"The Cinema Exhibitor's Association of Nigeria welcomes moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted tickets of ₦‎1,000 to kick-off the first National Cinema Day, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

"This one-day event will be held at more than 50 cinema locations across the Federation, with over 100 screens.

"We believe this will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies and see any movie of their choice at a discounted ticket price of ₦‎1,000.