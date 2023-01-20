'Nigerian Idol': Auditions for season 8 are officially open

This time, interested contestants do not have to leave the comfort of their homes. All you have to do is upload a 30 seconds video of you singing any song of your choice to www.africamagic.tv.

To participate, you have to be between the ages of 16-28 and have a valid means of identification. Online auditions, which opened on Saturday, January 14, will close on Saturday, January 28, 2022.

The 'Nigerian Idol' season eight winner will walk away with a N30 million cash prize, among other rewards.

Announcing the new season, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “MultiChoice has committed to spotlighting young talent in Nigeria in different sectors. As with past seasons of the music talent competition, we remain committed to promoting and giving young, promising Nigerian musicians a platform to shine and actualise their dreams. Season eight promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons. Last year, after a fierce battle between Progress and Zadok, the former emerged as the winner, and we are looking for more talents who will pack the heat the way our contestants in season seven did. So, if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, send your auditions to the Africa Magic website before January 28.”

Last season, 12 brilliant contestants made it to the live shows out of over 40,000 entries, and it is now time for more Nigerian youths to get a chance in the spotlight.