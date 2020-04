Play Network studio's remake of Nollywood classic 'Rattle Snake is well underway and Producer, Charles Okpaleke just unveiled the upcoming film's screenwriter as Nicole Asinugo.

The award-winning writer credited for the critically acclaimed 'Living in Bondage' sequel has reportedly completed the 'Rattle Snake' script.

Okpaleke confirmed the update via an Instagram post shared on April, 16, 2020:

The remake of the 1995 crime classic is billed for a November/December 2020 release.