The NFVCB has revealed plans to work with police and customs in film classification and exhibition in Nigeria.

In a three-day workshop tagged ‘Strengthening Enforcement Against Unclassified Film and Video Works,’ the Executive Director of NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas said the compliance on the agency’s mandate became necessary, as the NFVCB’s Act and classification decisions of the Board are often breached by some ‘stakeholders’.

ALSO READ: Movie producers, marketers rally support for NFVCB ED, Adedayo Thomas

“There is a need for the NFVCB to step up its game in order to combat this menace and rid the market of anything unwholesome and unclassified as well as ensure that its various licensees play by the rules,” he said.

Continuing, Thomas said, “It was the desire for compliance that made me, shortly after assumption of office last year, to personally lead enforcement team into the notorious Alaba market where we made a lot of seizures of unclassified and unapproved movies.”

At the end of the workshop, NFVCB and security agencies drafted working documents, proposed for the National Assembly, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Thomas also said President Muhammadu Buhari is keen on the creative industry and interested in the outcome of the workshop.

At the workshop were DCP Ayodeji Ogundele, representative of the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Gimba Mogaji, Assistant Superintendent of Customs and an Intellectual Property Rights Officer, Chioma Azosiri.

Representatives of the creative industry include Tunde Kelani; President of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Ralph Nwadike; President of Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Fred Amata; and Lagos Chairperson of Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria, Joy Adeyemi, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey; Niji Akanni, Tunji Azeez; Adewale Adeoye, Emmanuela Ayodotun aka Ayoka, and film marketer Tunji Ojetola among others.