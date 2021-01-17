Either way, we are really just looking for an excuse to wish you well for the new year, and you know, also share some goodies with you as your ever-reliable entertainment platform.

The previous year was a very challenging one for everybody across the world and trust us; we do not even want to remember it for all the crazy things. However, we want to remember all the entertaining content that we enjoyed in “The year of our lord; 2020”.

From social media challenges to sport and TV shows, we had quite an entertaining year, and there is nothing to suggest that is going to stop in the new year, not with all the shows that DStv has just released. Technically, they are shows from the previous year that are returning this year with new seasons.

According to information gathered from the DStv official Instagram page, Unmarried, a show that showcases the lives of three friends with common needs. After realizing that their love lives weren’t all hearts and unicorns, Nengi, Kamsi, and Funbi try to find ways to navigate the unknown while leaning on each other for moral support.

The first season was quite engaging and insightful. It really shows the struggles of the young and unmarried in this part of the world. DStv is bringing the show back this January (20th) for a second season. Be sure to check it out. It airs on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151 every Wednesday at 9 pm.

