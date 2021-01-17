Either way, we are really just looking for an excuse to wish you well for the new year, and you know, also share some goodies with you as your ever-reliable entertainment platform.

The previous year was a very challenging one for everybody across the world and trust us; we do not even want to remember it for all the crazy things. However, we want to remember all the entertaining content that we enjoyed in "The year of our lord; 2020".

From social media challenges to sport and TV shows, we had quite an entertaining year, and there is nothing to suggest that is going to stop in the new year, not with all the shows that DStv has just released.

Technically, they are shows from the previous year that are returning this year with new seasons. According to information gathered from the DStv official Instagram page, Unmarried, a show that showcases the lives of 3 friends with common needs.

After realizing that their love lives weren't all hearts and unicorns, Nengi, Kamsi, and Funbi try to find ways to navigate the unknown while leaning on each other for moral support.

The first season was quite engaging and insightful. It really shows the struggles of the young and unmarried in this part of the world. DStv is bringing the show back this January (20th) for a second season. Be sure to check it out. It airs on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151 every Wednesday at 9 pm.

New year, new seasons of your favorite shows on DStv

Subscribers of DStv have so much entertainment on their hands this January; apart from Unmarried, subscribers will also be treated to the all-new season of ‘My Siblings and I’.

The show is a narrative where we see the happenings through the eyes of each sibling in the family, everyone's life is subjective to the opinion of others. The first two seasons were outstanding and equally hilarious.

The mischiefs, the jealousy, and the family love in this show is everything!. My Siblings and I season 3 will return to the screen on January 18th, 2021. The show airs on Africa Magic Urban Channel 153 Mondays to Friday by 6:30 pm.

And for those still curious about how they can shoot the perfect shot, Shoot Your Shot hosted by AMVCA winner and BBNaija star, Bisola Aiyeola, is still on and now airs at 5:30 pm every Sunday.

Hopefully, the recent social media conversation about a particular gender, not knowing how to "Shoot their Shots" will be a thing of the past.

Finally, Date My Family; a reality dating show where a suitor goes for dinner with three different families of potential dates and eventually picks one date, while the rejected dates are visited with a token, returns for a second season on January 17th, 2021.

The show airs every Sunday on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151. Be sure to tune in.

Now, that's a lot of entertainment for anybody to miss out on, and that shouldn't be you. This year is going to be super entertaining, and DStv promises to keep you thoroughly entertained!

*This is a featured post.