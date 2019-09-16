The show explores the complexities of friendships and relationships and is centered around the life of Sunkanmi, a young man trying to secure funding for his start up while also trying to find love.

Starring Tosin Ibitoye, Tobi Bakre, Tomike Adeoye, Bukola Oladipupo, Asa’ah Samuel and Elma Mbadiwe, F.O.M.O is an NdaniTV production and is powered by GTBank.

New show alert!! NdaniTV's F.O.M.O premieres this September

Don’t miss the season premiere, showing on www.ndani.tv on Friday, September 20, 2019.

See promotional images of the cast below:

Tosin FOMO

Elma FOMO

Tomike FOMO

Asa FOMO

Bukola FOMO

Tobi FOMO

