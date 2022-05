The new series which drops August 21 reportedly cost HBO under $20 million per episode, according to Variety. The Miguel Sapochnik directed series stars Paddy Considine (as King Viserys I), Emmy D’Arcy (as Princess Rhaenrya, Viserys’ first child and his heir apparent), Matt Smith (as Prince Daemon, Viserys’ younger brother), Rhys Ifans (as Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King), Olivia Cooke (as Lady Alicent Hightower, Otto’s daughter), Fabien Frankel (as Ser Criston Cole, a knight with eyes for Rhaenrya), Steve Toussaint (as Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. The Sea Snake), Eve Best (as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon) and Sonoya Mizuno (as Mysaria, confidante to Daemon Targaryen).