Dominic has returned to Nigeria for the premiere of the TV series which features Bob Manuel Udokwu, Amanda Ebeye, Grace Amah, Moyo Lawal, Francis Odega, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, and Tochi Ejike Asiegbu.

Dominic, who is the first South Sudanese actress and film producer in Nollywood, is returning for the premiere alongside the launch of her cosmetic products in Nigeria and Ghana.

“During the auditions for It’s A Crazy World, I have known so much about what’s going on in the country and how people are so hungry to find opportunities. When I saw how hungry people are to work hard and to build their lives and to follow their passion, it was very inspiring to me.

“It’s my first project in Nigeria, so I’m super excited about it. I have a lot of Nigerian people in my life, like the Executive Producer, Amanda. She is a close friend of mine. We’ve met on a different Nollywood set before so I’m always surrounded by Nigerians and different African people from different backgrounds,” she said.

Neveen Dominic who rose from the ashes of war in South Sudan is married to a Nigerian living in Canada.