'Jiva' stars Noxolo Dlamini, Candice Modiselle talk filming amid Covid-19 [Pulse Interview]

The five-episode street dance series has so far been applauded for its heartfelt story, the impressive performance of its cast and its remarkable dance choreography. 'Jiva!' follows the story of a passionate young street dancer determined to rise to fame. Ntombi, played by Noxolo Dlamini is forced to face her fears to be the star she dreams of.

Pulse recently caught up Dlamini and Candice Modiselle who played the character Vuyiswa, for a breakdown of some of their exciting experiences working on the Netflix production.

On their first time on set, the stars both shared how they dealt with nerves and imposter syndrome.

"I was intimated," Dlamini shared. "I wasn't even sure if I knew what I was doing and I was worried that the crew would see me and wonder 'how did this girl even get this job?' And because 'Jiva!' was my second show, I was not really used to being on set and as I was leading the series, I knew I had to be there longer than I was in my first so I wasn't sure what to expect. But after some time of getting to know everyone, it became such a help space for me. The cast and crew were welcoming and felt like family."

"While the nerves were there, I never at any point felt an imposter syndrome or like I wasn't handpicked for this role," Modiselle shared.

"I think it is the experience that kicks in at those initial moments. It felt like another home and I was just moving in the furniture. The furniture was my skillset and my talent," she added.

Unarguably, the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the industry, forcing overnight changes in how movies are made. According to Dlamini and Modiselle, the experience working on the production amid the pandemic was another memorable experience.

"I think that the production company really tried its best to ensure that the cast and crew were in a comfortable space that allowed us to be patient and appreciate the process. I think that the entire ensemble enjoyed a space of love that didn't let frustration set in. There was a lot respect and space for rules which made working during such a trying time a real blessing," Dlamini said.

The actresses also opened up about how transformational their roles in the Netflix original has been for their careers.

Modiselle shared: "If there is any work that all of us needed, that reassures us of our range, it was definitely 'Jiva!'. I mean it required so much of us and every form of commitment to the medium, art form but also to our skillsets.

"And because of this show, I don't think that there is anything that I can't do. From me being an actress to being a producer, director, choreographer and every single hat that I can wear."