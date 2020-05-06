Netflix's anticipated coming of age drama, 'Blood and Water' is a few days away from its premiere as reports confirm that the Nosipho Dumisa directed series will now premiere on May 20, 2020.

The series based in Cape Town stars Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo, a spontaneous 16-year-old who manipulates her transfer to the same high school as a girl she suspects is her sister who was abducted at birth. It also stars Khosi Ngema, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane and Cindy Mahlangu.

'Blood and Water' follows the highly successful 'Queen Sono' which premiered back in February.