RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix unveils first-look images from 'Lupin part 2'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The French mystery thriller is coming to Netflix this summer.

Lupin part 2 first photos [Netflix]

Netflix has released images from the anticipated new season of the George Kay and François Uzan created French series 'Lupin'.

Recommended articles

The second season of the series was confirmed in January with reports that it will follow the adventures of the enigmatic gentleman thief, Assane Diop ( Omar Sy) as he continues on his mission to avenge the death of his father.

Lupin part 2 first photos [Netflix]
Lupin part 2 first photos [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
Lupin part 2 first photos [Netflix]
Lupin part 2 first photos [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

The five-episode new season will also star Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia and Clotilde Hesme.

Lupin part 2 first photos [Netflix]
Lupin part 2 first photos [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

'Lupin' is loosely based on a series by French author Maurice Leblanc and follows the story of Assane Diop, who leads a life of crime inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, following his father's suicide after getting imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. The new season debuts in the summer of 2021.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

Students kidnapped from Kaduna college regain freedom

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari

Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, a new study finds

Man in his 40s reports to police that he’s been pushed to the ground & raped