Netflix unveils first-look images from 'Lupin part 2'
The French mystery thriller is coming to Netflix this summer.
The second season of the series was confirmed in January with reports that it will follow the adventures of the enigmatic gentleman thief, Assane Diop ( Omar Sy) as he continues on his mission to avenge the death of his father.
The five-episode new season will also star Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia and Clotilde Hesme.
'Lupin' is loosely based on a series by French author Maurice Leblanc and follows the story of Assane Diop, who leads a life of crime inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, following his father's suicide after getting imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. The new season debuts in the summer of 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng