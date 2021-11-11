Netflix unveils first-look at 'How to Ruin Christmas' season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the holiday romantic comedy series will be returning to the screens this December for a second season and promises even more fun for fans of the show's debut season.

While an official release date for the series is yet to be announced, Netflix recently unveiled first-look images of the new season.

In December 2020, Netflix SA introduced the tale of the dysfunctional families coming together to see their children get married in the first season titled 'How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding'. The series starred Thando Thabethe, Busi Lurayi, Sandile Mahlangu and Yonda Thomas.

Speaking on what fans should expect from the forthcoming season, siblings and co-show runners Katleho and Rethabile Ramaphakela said fans can expect more tense drama with a lot of humour.

“Gearing up for another season honestly feels like getting ready to 'go home' for Christmas where you get to see and catch up with your favourite, and messy family members. And no families are messier than the Sellos and the Twalas, who are now bound in matrimony,” the Ramaphakelas shared.

"Well, thanks to Netflix, we get to put everyone out their misery, as we get to ruin Christmas yet again! That’s right; our favourite bunch of colourful characters are back for another season of ‘How to Ruin Christmas’,” they added.

See more photos:

