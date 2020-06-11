Netflix on Wednesday, unveiled a new collection for viewers looking to find titles related to systematic racism, racial injustice and discrimination.

In a statement shared via Twitter, the 'Black Lives Matter' collection is equally Netflix's show of support for the ongoing anti-racism protests across America.

"With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience", wrote Netflix.

The new collection features nearly 50 series, feature films and documentaries some of which include: 'When They See Us', 'Black AF', 'Seven Seconds', and 'She's Gotta Have It'.