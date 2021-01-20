American streaming platform, Netflix has officially has 203.66 million paid members, a milestone which positions it has the world's biggest subscription streaming service.

According to a report released on Tuesday 19, 2021, the streaming platform's subscribers increased by 8.51 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 with a total profit of $542.2 million.

The impressive numbers follow its October price hike and cancellation of its month-long free trials to new subscribers in the US. According to reports, between October and December, subscribers in Europe, Middle East and Africa grew by 4.46 million to 66.7 million. In Latin America, subscribers increased 1.2 million to 37.54 million.

Another explanation for the streamer's milestone could be the turn to streaming content during the pandemic enforced lockdown across affected countries.

In Nigeria, 2020 saw the streamer make major strides in the industry with a good number of acquisitions including two originals - 'Oloture' directed by Kenneth Gyang and Kunle Afolayan's 'Citation'.