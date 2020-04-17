While film industries continue to struggle with the adverse effect of the global coronavirus pandemic, American streamer, Netflix, appears to have hit a goldmine.

According to Variety, Netflix market capitalisation of $187.3 billion is currently leading after it finished down 2.5 percent on April 15, 2020 despite the broader market decline. The latest figure surpasses Disney'$186.6 billion.

The report also confirms that Netflix's staggering shares is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing need for people to stay indoors.