Netflix launches affordable mobile plan with New Partial Download feature

Different people have different entertainment preferences. Some want Ultra HD and the ability to stream on four screens at once. Some only watch movies and shows on their phone. Adding a mobile plan gives consumers more choice no matter what their budget or requirements

Country Currency Mobile Price Basic

Price Standard Price Premium Price Nigeria NGN 1,200 2,900 3,600 4,400 Kenya KES 300 700 950 1,200 South Africa ZAR 49 99 139 169 Other SSA Countries USD 3.99 $7.99 $9.99 $11.99

Additionally, Netflix simultaneously launched the Play Partial Download a new feature allowing members with Android phones and tablets (v7.64+) to start playback of a title or episode before it has completed downloading. Netflix previously tested this feature back in July of 2020 where we found that 35% of new members & 24% of existing members played a partial download at least once. Netflix members can now watch titles that are partially downloaded through the Play Partial Download feature on Netflix.

According to research done by the streaming platform, the African market is most popular for downloading titles which means that the launch of the Play Partial Download feature is apt for the market. This feature will enable members save time because they no longer must wait more than 10 minutes for complete downloads before watching their favorite titles. Additionally, it would save cost because members across Africa, have pivoted to using offline viewing after cellular data prices have increased in markets.

Whether it’s a long flight or an extended commute, downloaded series and movies can make any moment on the go more entertaining and It’s disappointing when you realize your download never completed because of unreliable wifi or a maxed out data plan and Play Partial Download solves this problem. Once you’ve regained a strong enough connection, the feature allows you to choose to finish the download and keep watching — avoiding those surprise notices that you’ve gone over your data limits.

To access this feature from the ‘download’ menu on their mobile device or from the continue ‘watching menu’. If a member starts watching a title that has not finished downloading, they will be prompted to download the rest of that movie or episode in a series once they’re connected to Wi-Fi or cellular network.

According to Keela Robinson, VP of Product Innovation at Netflix, “We always want to make it easier for members to access their favorite series or movies regardless of language, device, connectivity, or location. So partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets” Additionally, she shared that “We’ll begin testing on iOS in the coming months. That’s the download on Netflix’s latest improvement - for now.”

Netflix is committed to ensuring that their best-in-class titles are available at the utmost convenience of their members. Through the Mobile Plan and features like the Partial Play Download Netflix members can access their favorite titles a lower cost and comfortably enjoy them with just 5-10% of the tittle being downloaded.