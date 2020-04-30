Netflix is gearing up to release its second African original series titled ‘Jiva!’

According to fresh reports, the South African produced series is based on a street dancer, Ntomi ( breakout star, Noxolo Dlamini) who discovers that her love for dancing may be her way out of a turbulent life.

The Busisiwe Ntintili created series will be directed by ‘Hear Me Move’ Director, Scottnes L. Smith and ‘Emoyeni’ Director, Mmambatho Montsho.

‘Jiva’ is produced by Blue Ice Africa and stars Candice Modiselle, Sne Mbatha, Stella Dlangalala, and Tony Kgoroge.