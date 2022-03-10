Netflix debuts new 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer ahead of release

Released on Wednesday, the new trailer packed with romantic tension, intense drama confirms long known news that the new season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on his quest to find a perfect match and his subsequent romantic dilemma with newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the period drama rose to the ranks of one of Netflix most watched series after premiering in December 2020 with season one following the intense romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Production began for the show's anticipated second season in 2021 in the United Kingdom amid delays due to the pandemic. The new season will premiere exclusively on the streamer on March 25.