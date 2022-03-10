RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts new 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer ahead of release

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The anticipated season debuts on the streamer this March.

Bridgerton season two trailer [TVLine]
With only a few weeks to the long awaited premiere of the new season of 'Bridgerton', fans have been teased with the official trailer.

Released on Wednesday, the new trailer packed with romantic tension, intense drama confirms long known news that the new season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on his quest to find a perfect match and his subsequent romantic dilemma with newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the period drama rose to the ranks of one of Netflix most watched series after premiering in December 2020 with season one following the intense romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Production began for the show's anticipated second season in 2021 in the United Kingdom amid delays due to the pandemic. The new season will premiere exclusively on the streamer on March 25.

Watch the official trailer:

