The series which will be released in parts will also follow the original show’s plot with its misfit thieves led by a genius called the Professor.

The series’ synopsis reads: “Money Heist: Korea takes place as North and South Korea are on the verge of a peaceful reunification after nearly 80 years of division. But as the nations prepare to print a brand-new unified currency, a heist is hatched. A genius strategist known as the Professor assembles a motley crew of top-tier thieves from north and south in an attempt to steal the new currency straight from the mint.”

Netflix’s newly launched teaser features the characters in the familiar red overalls but replaces the famous Salvador Dalí masks with traditional Korean Hahoe-inspired masks.

The series will feature all nine original characters played by ‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-so (Berlin), Yoo Ji-tae (Professor), Jun Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

La Casa de Papel became an instant international hit shortly after hitting the streamer in 2017. The Spanish show ran for five seasons wrapping up in December 2021.