Netflix confirms 2 sequels to '365 Days'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The steamy Polish film debuted on the streaming platform in 2020.

Netflix has succumbed to audience demand and announced the production of its Polish bonk fest film '365 Days'.

According to Variety, the sequels will be based on Polish author Blanka Lipińska's 365 DNI trilogy. Lipińska will also be involved in writing the screenplays of the forthcoming sequels.

Confirming the reports, Netflix executive Lukasz Kluskiewicz shared " ‘365 Days’ was one of our most popular films for our members in 2020. We’re working closely with Blanka Lipińska, the author of the ‘365 Days’ trilogy of books and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo’s story on screen. Their journey together is full of many twists and turns as our characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves.”

Actors, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska and Otar Saralidze will reprise their roles in the sequels with newcomer Simone Sussina joining the cast.

