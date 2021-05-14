Netflix confirms 2 sequels to '365 Days'
The steamy Polish film debuted on the streaming platform in 2020.
According to Variety, the sequels will be based on Polish author Blanka Lipińska's 365 DNI trilogy. Lipińska will also be involved in writing the screenplays of the forthcoming sequels.
ALSO READ: A television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart', 'No Longer At Ease' and 'Arrow of God' is officially in the works
Confirming the reports, Netflix executive Lukasz Kluskiewicz shared " ‘365 Days’ was one of our most popular films for our members in 2020. We’re working closely with Blanka Lipińska, the author of the ‘365 Days’ trilogy of books and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo’s story on screen. Their journey together is full of many twists and turns as our characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves.”
Actors, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska and Otar Saralidze will reprise their roles in the sequels with newcomer Simone Sussina joining the cast.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng