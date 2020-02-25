Nollywood film director, Kunle Afolayan has given fans a new reason to stay glued for more after posting what might be a subtle announcement of an upcoming collaboration with American streaming platform, Netflix.

Afolayan took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself and Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos.

According to a recent Variety report, Netflix has begun developing two original Nigerian series. This follows the commissioning of two South African series ; 'Queen Sono' set to premiere this Thursday and 'Blood and Series'.

Undoubtedly, the Nollywood-Netflix relationship has grown in leaps and bounds since acquiring rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart’ back in 2018. The streaming platform has since then, acquired rights to at least 40 Nollywood films including box office hits like ‘King of Boys’, ‘The Wedding Party 2’, and ‘Merry Men’.