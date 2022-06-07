Netflix chief joins Russia's American blacklist

In a statement released by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the U.S. nationals were blacklisted “in response to a constantly expanding list of sanctions imposed on Russian politicians and public figures, as well as representatives of Russian business.”

Recall that the streaming giant shut down its Russian operations shortly after Ukraine's invasion. The withdrawal from the market reportedly cost the streamer 700,0000 subscribers.

Other notable names on the list nicknamed the Russophobia list include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and actor Morgan Freeman.

Freeman's ban trended on social media with fans ridiculing Russia over its decision to ban the actor. Freeman was ban for a 2017 Committee to Investigate Russia video which accused Russia of continued attacks on America's democracy.