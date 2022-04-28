RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix cancels ‘Raising Dion’ after two seasons

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The show was based on the comic book of the same title by Dennis Liu.

Raising Dion cancelled at Netflix [EW]
‘Raising Dion’ has been cancelled by Netflix after two season, Variety has confirmed.

The show following a child superhero launched on the streamer in 2019 with its second season premiering in February 2022.

Announcing the sad news to fans, series star Sammi Haney wrote on Instagram:

Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

‘Raising Dion’ followed the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after he starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Adapted for screen by Carol Barbee who doubles as showrunner, the series is based on a comic by Dennis Liu.

The show was executive produced by Barbee, Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Liu, Michael Green, Darren Grant, and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Marta Fernández and Poppy Hanks.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

