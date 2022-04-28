Netflix cancels ‘Raising Dion’ after two seasons

The show following a child superhero launched on the streamer in 2019 with its second season premiering in February 2022.

Announcing the sad news to fans, series star Sammi Haney wrote on Instagram:

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

‘Raising Dion’ followed the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after he starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Adapted for screen by Carol Barbee who doubles as showrunner, the series is based on a comic by Dennis Liu.