Ndi Nne pair evicted from 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' after 2 weeks

As voted by the viewers, the bottom four pairs up for eviction were Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee), Zinwe, (Zion and Chinwe), Ndi Nne (Chinne and Nne), and Radicals (Fairme David and Michky).
Despite having a good start since the beginning of the show, emerging first custodian and Head of House of the season, Ndi Nne officially becomes the second pair to be evicted after the Tami duo.
Following two consecutive evictions, 12 pairs are now left to continue to compete for the ₦100 million grand prize.