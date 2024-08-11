ADVERTISEMENT
Ndi Nne pair evicted from 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' after 2 weeks

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The aunt and niece duo have become the first reigning Head of House to be evicted from the BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ house.

Ndi Nne is heading home
Ndi Nne is heading home

As voted by the viewers, the bottom four pairs up for eviction were Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee), Zinwe, (Zion and Chinwe), Ndi Nne (Chinne and Nne), and Radicals (Fairme David and Michky).

Ndi Nne [BBN]
Ndi Nne [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

Despite having a good start since the beginning of the show, emerging first custodian and Head of House of the season, Ndi Nne officially becomes the second pair to be evicted after the Tami duo.

The bottom four pairs on eviction night [BBN]
The bottom four pairs on eviction night [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

Following two consecutive evictions, 12 pairs are now left to continue to compete for the ₦100 million grand prize.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

Ndi Nne pair evicted from 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' after 2 weeks

