NdaniTV's Rumour Has It returns this June!

In a bid to start afresh and rebrand herself as a serious journalist, she decides to write a tell-all book about her life. However, it proves nearly impossible for Ranti to ignore juicy rumours as the blog gets wind of a scandalous story involving a young and dashing entrepreneur who seems to have a sinister secret.

Pulse Nigeria

Rumour Has It 3 takes audiences on a whirlwind journey from betrayal to love and duty.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, Rumour Has It 3 is set to return in June 2021 and is powered by GTBank.

Season 1 and Season 2 are currently live on NdaniTV’s YouTube channel.

See photos of the cast of Season 3 below.

