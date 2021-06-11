NdaniTV's Rumour Has It returns this June!

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

NdaniTV has renewed its hit drama series Rumor Has It for a third season.

Jemima Osunde will reprise her role as Ranti, the ruthless blogger who went from being an executive assistant to Vlogger, Obi Obi, to becoming the new owner of the Rumor Has It blog.

In a bid to start afresh and rebrand herself as a serious journalist, she decides to write a tell-all book about her life. However, it proves nearly impossible for Ranti to ignore juicy rumours as the blog gets wind of a scandalous story involving a young and dashing entrepreneur who seems to have a sinister secret.

Sisters
Sisters Pulse Nigeria

Rumour Has It 3 takes audiences on a whirlwind journey from betrayal to love and duty.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, Rumour Has It 3 is set to return in June 2021 and is powered by GTBank.

Season 1 and Season 2 are currently live on NdaniTV’s YouTube channel.

See photos of the cast of Season 3 below.

Elma Mbadiwe
Elma Mbadiwe Pulse Nigeria
Chinonso Arubayi
Chinonso Arubayi Pulse Nigeria
Olumide Oworu
Olumide Oworu Pulse Nigeria
Ozzy Agu
Ozzy Agu Pulse Nigeria
Jemima Osunde
Jemima Osunde Pulse Nigeria
Rumour Has It Group
Rumour Has It Group Pulse Nigeria

