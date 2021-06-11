NdaniTV's Rumour Has It returns this June!
NdaniTV has renewed its hit drama series Rumor Has It for a third season.
In a bid to start afresh and rebrand herself as a serious journalist, she decides to write a tell-all book about her life. However, it proves nearly impossible for Ranti to ignore juicy rumours as the blog gets wind of a scandalous story involving a young and dashing entrepreneur who seems to have a sinister secret.
Rumour Has It 3 takes audiences on a whirlwind journey from betrayal to love and duty.
Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, Rumour Has It 3 is set to return in June 2021 and is powered by GTBank.
Season 1 and Season 2 are currently live on NdaniTV’s YouTube channel.
See photos of the cast of Season 3 below.
*This is a featured post.
