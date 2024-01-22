NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

The Milwaukee Bucks player also shared that he is launching a new media company with his family called Improbable Media on X.

Antetokounmpo expressed his excitement, stating, "Proud to announce the launch of @ImprobableMedia with my family and our first feature-length production. It’s the true story about me and my family’s journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you. Premieres February 19th on @PrimeVideo."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" unravels Antetokounmpo's path from an impoverished childhood in Greece as a Nigerian immigrant to fame as a professional basketball player. The documentary provides a close insight into the life of the two-time league MVP and the incredible track record that has earned him the Finals MVP award.

A report by ShockNg reveals that the new business venture is a partnership between the basketball player, his brothers, and ESPN analyst and former NBA player, Jay Williams.

In July 2023, Antetokounmpo's visit to Nigeria was chronicled in the homecoming docu-film. The documentary, in collaboration with WhatsApp, showcased the superstar's return to his parent's native country after 28 years abroad.

The athlete also revealed the release of the WhatsApp documentary via Prime Video and YouTube. "I’m ready to share this experience with you all through UGO, my homecoming documentary with @WhatsApp, now streaming on @primevideo and YouTube #TheresNoOneLikeUs," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT