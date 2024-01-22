ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Faith Oloruntoyin

The documentary film will premiere on February 19, 2024.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February [Twitter/Giannis Antetokounmpo]
Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February [Twitter/Giannis Antetokounmpo]

Recommended articles

The Milwaukee Bucks player also shared that he is launching a new media company with his family called Improbable Media on X.

Antetokounmpo expressed his excitement, stating, "Proud to announce the launch of @ImprobableMedia with my family and our first feature-length production. It’s the true story about me and my family’s journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you. Premieres February 19th on @PrimeVideo."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" unravels Antetokounmpo's path from an impoverished childhood in Greece as a Nigerian immigrant to fame as a professional basketball player. The documentary provides a close insight into the life of the two-time league MVP and the incredible track record that has earned him the Finals MVP award.

A report by ShockNg reveals that the new business venture is a partnership between the basketball player, his brothers, and ESPN analyst and former NBA player, Jay Williams.

In July 2023, Antetokounmpo's visit to Nigeria was chronicled in the homecoming docu-film. The documentary, in collaboration with WhatsApp, showcased the superstar's return to his parent's native country after 28 years abroad.

The athlete also revealed the release of the WhatsApp documentary via Prime Video and YouTube. "I’m ready to share this experience with you all through UGO, my homecoming documentary with @WhatsApp, now streaming on @primevideo and YouTube #TheresNoOneLikeUs," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Walt Disney Pictures released a biographical sports drama film focusing on Antetokounmpo and two of his brothers titled, Rise. However, this documentary is the first time the family will provide any first-person accounts of their collective journey, making the new release a lot more unique than previous ones.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chidi Mokeme recounts experience with partial facial paralysis

Chidi Mokeme recounts experience with partial facial paralysis

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

My father was a pastor and he made me hate God - musician Spyro

My father was a pastor and he made me hate God - musician Spyro

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to perform at the Grammys live event

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to perform at the Grammys live event

'She dances like David' — How gospel singer Moses Bliss met Ghanaian fiancée

'She dances like David' — How gospel singer Moses Bliss met Ghanaian fiancée

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold feature on soundtrack Hollywood movie

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February [Twitter/Giannis Antetokounmpo]

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Toyin Abraham claims she spent about ₦500 million on Malaika [TAFP]

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

Skepta's first movie directorial project debuts this month [Hypebeast]

Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark'