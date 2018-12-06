Nancy Isime gets an international feature in Norwegian movie

news

Nancy Isime has landed herself an international feature in a Norwegian movie alongside Zimbabwean born American actor, Michael Maponga.

The 'Hire a woman' actress left Nigeria on November 25, 2018 for the movie set, which has locations in different parts of Oslo in Norway that include, Nordstrand, Tøyen, and Bergen.

ALSO READ: BBNaija stars, BamBam, Ifu Ennada, Nancy Isime feature in 'Hire a woman'

The movie with a working title, 'The Department of Applied Chemistry,' has Maponga taking the lead role while Nancy is the female lead act.

According to one of the actresses on the set, Jannike Grut, the movie has an assemblage of cast and crew from Nigeria, US, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Germany.

Grut further said the movie deals with the abuse of people longing for a better life outside their country of birth and based on true events.

The movie is produced by Bjorn Bratli and directed by Kingsley Emmanuel.

Nancy Isime is a Nigerian actress, model and media personality.

After winning the Miss Valentine International beauty pageant in 2009, she began a career as an actress in the TV series 'Echoes' in 2011.

Before she left Nigeria, she just concluded work on Chinney Love's production, 'Hire a woman'

She has since appeared in several films and is known for presenting gossip show 'The Squeeze and technology show 'What’s Hot' on Hip TV.