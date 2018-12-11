Nafisa Abdullahi takes new movie, ‘Yaki A Soyayya’ to cinema

news

Kannywood star, Nafisa Abdullahi has concluded plans to take her new movie, ‘Yaki A Soyayya’ to the cinema.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the movie will be screening across the country from December 28, 2018.

ALSO READ: Top 5 must-watch Kannywood movies of 2017

Featuring Nafisa Abdullahi, Falalu Dorayi, Abdul M. Shareef, ‘Yaki A Soyayya,’ tells the story of a young beautiful lady addicted to drugs with a sub-plot of a domestic violence.

"This movie is one of my dreams. I want to make a film with social message where our youth can learn something important. ‘Yaki A Soyayya’ is beyond love, we have challenges in Nigeria aside from courtship. Drug abuse and domestic violence is the greatest problem facing us currently, so I decided to make a film on their effect," Nafisa Abdullahi told Leadership.

Directed by Alfazazee Muhammad, ‘Yaki A Soyayya,’ comes as the second feature movie from Nafs Entertainment, the first being ‘Guguwar So’.