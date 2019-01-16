Multichoice Talent Factory will host a Nollywood masterclass with Femi Odugbemi on Friday, January 18, 2019.

Odugbemi, an accomplished filmmaker and member of the OSCAR academy, will be joined by well-respected film and TV experts that include South African director and producer, Bobby Heaney; accomplished sound consultant from Dolby India, Vikram Joglekar; pan-African storytelling and creative consultant, Allison Triegaardt; award-winning Kenyan film producer Appie Matere; and Jonathan Kovel, the cinematographer behind the award-winning South African film 'Ayanda.'

Furthermore, a special MTF Masterclass on Nollywood will be facilitated by Odugbemi.

“The success of these MTF Masterclasses will, over time, deliver a more professionalized, networked film and television industry across Africa and an expanded community of highly skilled professional who are passionate about creating quality home-grown content,” Odugbemi said

MTF’s masterclass, according to the organisers, will focus on developing technical skills in cinematography, audio, and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions.

The MTF Masterclasses will be presented with support from Dolby Laboratories and FOX Portugal, as key players in the growth and sustainability of Africa’s creative film and television industry.

In the statement by Multichoice Nigeria, the Masterclasses will present the industry with “Best in Class” workshops to increase MTF’s up-skilling outreach to established film and television industry professionals.

Participants, it was further stated, will be drawn from across the spectrum of the industry, with delegates from the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Lagos Television, independent television production companies, and leading Nollywood professionals.