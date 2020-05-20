Fans of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija are in for another season of mind blowing onscreen drama as Multi Choice confirms plans to kick start auditions for the show's 5th season.

According to an Instagram post shared by African Magic on Wednesday, May 20, audition dates will be announced soon.

While a launch date is yet to be confirmed, the upcoming show is expected to ride on the success of previous highly successful editions. Top on the list of questions is how organizers plan on managing the mammoth crowd that its auditions attract especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.