MTV Shuga’s full library premieres on Netflix

All 10 seasons of the show has premiered on the streaming platform.

Netflix has confirmed the debut of the full library of MTV Shuga, the pan-African drama series focused on gender equality and HIV prevention.

According to the streamer, the series which first launched in Kenya will now be available across Africa. The series includes two seasons in Kenya, four in Nigeria, two in South Africa and two in Cote D’Ivoire.

We’re thrilled that Netflix is taking the full MTV Shuga series. Not only does it give the Netflix audience the chance to see some of the biggest actors across the continent – including Lupita Nyong’o and Thuso Mbedu – starring in several MTV Shuga series; but it also allows us to reach a brand new and wide audience with our proven behavior changing content for the continent’s youth”, said Georgia Arnold, Executive Director at MTV Staying Alive Foundation and Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, at ViacomCBS Networks International.

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation initiative first premiered in 2009 in Kenya with eight seasons focused on safe sex, HIV/AIDS prevention, gender equality.

The drama series also integrates pop culture, trending music and youthful storytelling as it focuses on young people. According to a 2017 study by the World Bank, viewers of the television drama were twice as likely to test for HIV.

