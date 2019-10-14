Ahead of the premiere, producers of MTV Shuga Naija have released the trailer of the 4th Season.

According to the producers, the MTV Shuga Naija Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on October 23, 2019.

The Season 4 has Tope Oshin as the head director with support from Daniel Ademinokan.

Season 4 of the TV show sees new entrants like Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakre, Funsho Adeolu, Tobi Bakre, Omowunmi Dada and Belinda Yanga as new injections.

The returning cast also include Funlola Raimi Aofiyebi, Timini Egbuson, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Bukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Amal Umar, Alvin Abayomi, Helena Nelson and Ruby Akabueze among others.

Speaking on the project, Oshin said, “I’m elated to be producing the new season of MTV Shuga… We have so many issues in the world and while we entertain our audience, we also talk about serious issues raised in our communities. MTV Shuga is entertaining, witty and fun but also effects change within communities and inspires the next generation of young people to serve the world better.”

Tope Oshin and Daniel Ademinokan worked on the set of MTV Shuga Naija Season 4. [Instagram/MTVShuganaija]

One of the returning cast, Timini Egbuson said, “I am so excited to be back on MTV Shuga Naija. I couldn’t be prouder to be such an integral part of this conversation, helping to educate young people on effective ways to manage pressure from society and to make informed decisions about their sexual health. This is my fourth series of MTV Shuga, and not only have I learned so much from being involved, but I’m sure that our fans have grown with us too. MTV Shuga Naija continues to make a positive change in Nigeria, and I’m thrilled to be back on set again and to meet the new cast”.

MTV Shuga Naija has featured top Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage amongst several notable movie stars.

The official trailer for season 4 was released on Monday, October 14, 2019.