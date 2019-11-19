The season stretches the boundaries of drama and education with Timini Egbuson, returning as Tobi and Adebukola Oladipupo returns as Faa, the rape victim, who no one believes.

Episode three kicks off with Tobi moving to make right his past errors. He visits Solomon Bada in the police cell and explains to him that music executives are beginning to doubt signing the contract with him.

Tobi moves an inch further when he decides to offer a statement to the police as a witness supporting Faa’s claims. After writing his statement, he grants an interview where he explains the reasons for his actions.

Adaku aka Barbi had approached Moji to ask if she is returned to the hustle with the girls but she declined to say she remains committed to helping the girls achieve their aims. After Adaku, Moji and other girls watched Tobi’s interview, Moji reveals there relationship to the girls. On hearing Moji is Tobi’s big sister, Adaku felt relieved and decided to put a call through to him.

Frances battles with the trauma of being raped as the nightmares kept coming back. Her mum promises to stand by her and ensure the culprits are brought to face justice. After placing a few calls, Chike and other culprits were picked up by the police. However, Chike bribed the police chief to find his way out of the police detention.

Meanwhile, Frances is still made the butt of the joke in school yet her friends her kept trying to help her feel better but she keeps to herself.

Faa is happy after the strange help from the man, who has decided to call himself her guardian angel. She visited a salon and while the television was up, the news on her rape came up and many opinionated individuals are of the opinion that she was only trying to frame Bada to get fame. She felt bad but was consoled when Tobi’s interview came up and she felt relieved.

Faa is happy that Tobi decided to turn against his buddy, Solomon Bada in episode 3 of MTV Shuga Naija 4. [YouTube/MTV Shuga Naija]

Faa’s brother, Ebisinde has returned to school after getting out of police custody for trying to burgle a car. Ebisinde returns to school and one of his friends, who had been badmouthing him is scared.

Mahmood returns from Kano looking unhappy despite being welcomed by Yasmin with open hands. He failed to reveal what happened in Kano and when Yasmine asked the reason for his dejected looks, he blamed it on jetlag.

Alice is bothered about her failure to regularly use her family planning pills and she visited the doctor, who advised her to try using an IUD, which will see her not using the pills anymore.

Khalil meets Larry Gaga and gets a chance at making it big as a music producer. After producing a beat, Khalil calls in one of his colleagues to listen to it when Larry Gaga and the studio owner walks in. Gaga requested to listen to the beat again after which he added some sounds and said he liked Khalil's beat. He gave him his card and asked him to call him up.

Khalil is overjoyed when he meets Larry Gaga, who liked his beats in MTV Shuga Naija 4 episode 3. [YouTube/MTV Shuga Naija]

Set against the clubs, bars and student hangouts in Nigeria, MTV Naija Shuga relates a bitter-sweet tale of love, betrayal, relationships, and heartache.

The show returns for the fourth season with recurring cast members Adebukola Oladipupo as Faa, Timini Egbuson as Tobi, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi as Mrs. Olotu, Rahama Sadau as Yasmin, Yakub Mohammed as Mahmood, Abayomi Alvin as Ebisinde and Rekiya Attah. In the last two episodes, Richard Mofe Damijo has featured as the guardian angel, while Larry Gaga featured first in the 3rd episode and Omowunmi Dada joining as Tobi's new found love.

The new season of MTV Naija Shuga’ is executive produced by Tope Oshin, Georgina Arnold, Wyn Baptiste, Sara Piot, and Richard Warburton. The third episode is written by Nk'iru Njoku and directed by Tolulope Ajayi.