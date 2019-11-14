The season stretches the boundaries of drama and education with Timini Egbuson, returning as Tobi and Adebukola Oladipupo returns as Faa, the rape victim, who no one believes.

Episode one kicks off with Faa trying to get her brother, Ebisinde - played by Abayomi Alvin - out of police custody after he was arrested by the police for trying to burgle a car. She’s hounded by the press at the police station but managed to get through.

When all hope seemed lost, Faa got a call from a stranger, who prefers to be referred to as her guardian angel. The guardian angel - played by Richard Mofe Damijo - offers to help Faa. The guardian angel succeeded in helping Faa secure Ebisinde’s release and the family are reunited.

Tobi’s business partners are beginning to doubt his capabilities even though he seems to be enjoying a great time with Adaku aka Barbie - played by Omowunmi Dada. He runs into a familiar face at ‘The Spot’ during a business meeting. The familiar face turns out to be his sister, Moji, who he has lost contact with for seven years. Tobi decides to have a conversation with Moji, who now prefers to be called MJ and is now a pimp for ‘The Spot’.

Frances battles with the trauma of being raped while her friends escape the wrath of the teachers and school principal. A parent's meeting was called and Frances couldn’t comprehend the fact that the rapist will be let off the hook.

MTV Naija Shuga 4 [YouTube/MTV Shuga]

Mahmood's dad in Kano is unhappy with his decision not to have a child yet with Yasmin - played by Rahama Sadau. While Yasmin updates Mahmood with activities in the school, her father-in-law and mum-in-law presented him with a new bride so that he can start having children.

Osas Ighodaro plays the role of Alice, a police officer who is married to a tech expert, Segun played by Tobi Bakre. The young couple has just been introduced to the series.

Set against the clubs, bars and student hangouts in Nigeria, MTV Naija Shuga relates a bitter-sweet tale of love, betrayal, relationships, and heartache.

The show returns for the fourth season with recurring cast members Adebukola Oladipupo as Faa, Timini Egbuson as Tobi, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi as Mrs. Olotu, Rahama Sadau as Yasmin, Yakub Mohammed as Mahmood, Abayomi Alvin as Ebisinde and Rekiya Attah.

The new season of MTV Naija Shuga’ is executive produced by Tope Oshin, Georgina Arnold, Wyn Baptiste, Sara Piot, and Richard Warburton. The first episode is written by Ulan Garba Matta and directed by Tolulope Ajayi.