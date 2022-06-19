Movie recommendation of the week: The Figurine: Araromire

Genre: Supernatural Suspense-Thriller

Runtime: 2hrs

Cast: Kunle Afolayan Afolayan, Omoni Oboli, Ramsey Nouah

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Where to watch: Netflix

Synopsis:

Written by Kemi Adesoye and Produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, The movie narrates the story of two friends who find a mysterious sculpture in an abandoned shrine in the forest while serving at a National Youth Service Corps camp, and one of them decides to take the artwork home.

Unknown to them, the sculpture is from the goddess 'Araromire' which bestows seven years of good luck on anyone who encounters it, and after the seven years have expired, seven years of bad luck must follow.

The lives of the two friends begin to change for good, as they become successful and wealthy businessmen. However, after seven years, things start to change for the worse. Death, and tribulations begin to erupt. It is a story of love, trust, betrayal and the supernatural.

The Figurine was critically acclaimed. The cinematography, props, and acting was met with positive comments. It was also praised largely for being the movie to finally break the jinx of mediocrity in Nollywood and for leading the revolutionary birth of what has been termed New-Nollywood