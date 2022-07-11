RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Movie recommendation of the week: Igodo(1999)

It's the weekend! Though longer than usual because of the public holiday and the festivities.

Igodo
Igodo

If your phone isn't ringing casual of deadlines or any pending job, then you're ready for a relaxing weekend.

Grab a popcorn or not, get on the couch or wherever makes you comfortable. What's a better way to stay warm through a rainy and long weekend than a rock-solid movie recommendation?

While you were out working during the week, we were also hard at work just to make sure that your weekend is as relaxing as possible.

So kick back, relax and enjoy this Nollywood classic that we strongly recommend you see this weekend:

Film: Igodo

Year: 1999

Genre: Adventure

Runtime: 1hr 3m

Cast: Pete Edochie, Nobert Young, Sam Dede,

Where to watch: YouTube

Synopsis:

Andy Amenechi's Igodo narrates the story of a village that is troubled by evil spirits and sorcery. The only way to stop these evil spirits is for the men in the village to go to the evil forest to recover a weapon with supernatural powers to fight evil spirits and powers in the village.

Igodo joins this quest to the evil forest. He travels there with a group and returns alone. Most of his colleagues are killed and hunted down by the spirits and monsters of the evil forest who want to prevent them from finding the weapon of amazing powers

Though decades old, Igodo remains an amazing watch. One that easily signified a major development in Nollywood.

In my opinion, Igodo is unparalleled among other works of the late 90s in its narrative ambition and production scale.

Several scenes in the film need no mnemonic to be remembered.

Watch the film here:

Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

