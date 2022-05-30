Movie recommendation of the week: For Maria [Ebun Pataki]

Year: 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1hr 15m

Director: Damilola Orimogunje

Cast: Gabrial Afolayan, Tina Mba, Meg Otanwa

Streaming Platform: Netflix

For Maria: Ebun Pataki revolves around a new mother, Derin (Meg Otanwa), suffering from postpartum depression. The film follows her in the first few months after the delivery process that causes the loss of her womb. The film mirrors her struggles to connect with her newborn and the pressure attached to it.

In For Maria, director Damilola Orimogunje chooses to explore postpartum depression, a condition that is not given enough cognizance in both local and international film content. And as depicted through the mother-in-law played by Tina Mba, postpartum depression is not even a condition many believe exists or are willing to accommodate.

For Maria is a slow but steady-burner. It kicks off quite slow, but retains its consistency and makes sure the audience is drawn into the world of pain, and anxiety faced by Derin.

Gabriel Afolayan and Meg Otanwa's union does not betray the concept of verisimilitude; it is a beauty to watch the duo deal out extremely beautiful drama.

Although For Maria is not particularly fast-paced, the slow, consistent rhythm laced with the nerve triggering drama is guaranteed to keep you at the edge of your seat and yearning for more.

For Maria: Ebun Pataki bagged six nominations for the prestigious AMAA awards, including in the Best Writing and Directing categories.