Mount Zion films confirms Pastor Adeboye biopic titled 'Enoch'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A biopic set to follow the life and ministry of one of Nigeria's most revered men of God, E.A Adeboye is officially in the works at Mount Zion films.

Enoch biopic [Instagram]

The Christian films production company recently unveiled a teaser poster for the biopic titled 'Enoch' on its social media platforms confirming the production.

"Something massive is coming your way. Anticipate. “ENOCH”. The BioEpic of Daddy E.A ADEBOYE. A full length Movie…After – “THE TRAIN”. Another one is “ENOCH”," a Facebook post announced.

So far, very little is known per a production timeline for 'Enoch'. The announcement, however, hints that it will center on the 80-year-old minister's childhood, calling and ministry.

Popularly called Daddy GO by his followers, EA Adeboye is one of the most revered clerics in Nigeria. The Professor of Mathematics became the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1981.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

