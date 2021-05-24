'Money Heist' final season to be released in two volumes [Watch teaser]

The anticipated season five will reportedly launch in two volumes with each volume consisting of five gripping episodes. Volume one will premiere on the streamer on September 3 while volume two will follow three months later, on December 3, 2021.

Season five will follow the gang as they become trapped in Madrid’s Bank of Spain for more than four days. With Professor apprehended by Sierra, the group must figure out a fast escape plan or be doomed.

According to the show's creator, Álex Pina, the ending twist is to fully explore the sides of the characters.

“When we began to write Part five in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” Pina revealed.

“We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

'Money Heist' is set to star Úrsula Coberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and José Manuel Poga.