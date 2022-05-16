RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Moët & Chandon lights up the celebrations at the 2022 AMVCA After Party

After the award show, it’s the after-party, and what is a celebration without Moët & Chandon!

The AMVCA is Africa's foremost award show that brings together Africa’s top talents and stakeholders in the movie industry for a night of celebration, highlighting the previous year's success. After a break in 2021 due to the pandemic, the awards show returned for its 8th edition on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

After a breathtaking evening of glamorous fashion and some big wins, it is only right that the stars get to celebrate at an exclusive afterparty with the world’s most loved champagne brand, Moët & Chandon!

Guests were welcomed into the exclusive Moët & Chandon lounge, which was reminiscent of true celebratory glamour of well-illuminated gold-themed decor.

The star-studded after-party welcomed guests such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ramsey Nouah, Toke Makinwa, OSAs Ighodaro, DBanj, Idia Aisien, Denola Grey amongst others who showed up in true glamour and fashion, to have a good time.

The high energy of guests was fed by DJ Factor and DJ Cypha as well as an exciting performance by the Nigerian rap god, MI Abaga, and of course copious amounts of Moët & Chandon champagne!

It is no surprise that Moët & Chandon was at the forefront of celebrating Africa’s biggest night in the film industry, which is deeply rooted in its vast support for the cinema over the years.

Moët & Chandon remains globally renowned as the champagne for all celebrations, dedicated to delivering iconic, one-of-a-kind experiences and this night was no different as the brand invited everyone to raise a glass to success in true Moët & Chandon style!

It truly was a night of glamour, fashion, and celebration!

---

#MoetMoement #MoetAMVCA #FeatureByMoet

