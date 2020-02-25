Hopes of shooting in the floating city of Venice appears to be an impossible feat for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ makers due to the increasing number of reported coronavirus cases in Italy and the government’s recent ban on all public gatherings.

The 'Mission: Impossible' franchise starring Tom Cruise is one of America’s most successful action spy films raking in $3.57 billion [NY Times]

According to a press statement released by Paramount UK, the decision to suspend the shoot was in a bid to ensure the safety of cast and crew. It reads;

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.

“During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

A recent report on the spread of the virus in Europe reveals that no less than 219 cases have been recorded in Italy since the breakout.

The upcoming installment is scheduled to be released in the UK on July 23rd, 2021.