Mission Impossible 7 gets official title

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The forthcoming instalment directed by two time MI director Christopher McQuarrie will launch in cinemas in July 2023.

That Tom Cruise will once again return to the big screens as Ethan Hunt is no news. What is, is that the anticipated seventh instalment now has an official title.

According to Paramount Pictures, the film has been titled ‘Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One.’

The production company unveiled the title during its Thursday CinemaCon presentation, Variety reports.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, same director of the franchise’s fifth and sixth instalments - ‘Rogue Nation’ and ‘Fallout.’

Originally slated to hit the cinemas this year, the film’s production suffered multiple delays due to the pandemic. It will now premiere on July 14, 2023 and its sequel following the next year.

Since debuting in 1996, the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise has grossed over $3.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

