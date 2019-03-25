Reacting to allegations that he told Nina about Tobi and Alex having sex in South Africa, Miracle took to his Twitter handle to give a stern warning to his fellow ex-housemates.

“Pls don’t bring my friends and I into your reunion lies and propaganda,” he wrote on Friday night, March 22, 2019, after the Reunion show aired on the dedicated Big Brother Naija channel.

On Day 4 of the 'Big Brother Naija Reunion show,' Miracle’s name had come up when Dee One accused him of snubbing his events and failing to associate with other ex-housemates. Tobi, however, rose in support of Miracle.

On Day 5 of the 'Big Brother Naija Reunion show,' Cee-c told Ebuka that Alex and Tobi had sex together in South Africa. She further revealed that Nina told her about it.

When asked, Nina said her ‘friend,’ Miracle told her that Tobi and Alex had sex in South Africa.

Miracle has been missing in action since the 'Big Brother Naija Reunion show' kicked off.

Ebuka informed viewers the trainee pilot, is currently in an aviation school in far away the United States of America.

In a short video, Miracle expressed his apologies for being unable to make it due to activities in school.