Mildred Okwo has confirmed the revamp of her 2017 directed series, 'Bankers NGR'.

Okwo made the announcement with a 22-minute untreated cut of the series while confirming that her Audrey Silva production team are reworking the series written by Tunde Babalola ('The Meeting', 'October 1').

She shared, "So we’ve gone back to the drawing board to rewrite and revamp this series. I think we are better filmmakers now and will do an even better job. This is an untreated first cut".

The teaser for 'Bankers NGR' first premiered in April 2017 to rave reviews especially for its story based on the lives of bankers at a fictional bank called Sun Country Bank.

It starred Rita Dominic who doubled as co producer, Joke Silva, Segun Arinze, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Daniel Effiong, Ayoola Ayolola, Roseline Afije among others.

Watch the teaser: