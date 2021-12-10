RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' snags new international award

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film recently won the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur grand prize.

Michael Omonua's ' Rehearsal' short film [Instagram]
Michael Omonua's ' Rehearsal' short film [Instagram]

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' has snagged a new international award, this time at the 17th Panorama Internacional Coisa de Cinema in Salvador, Brazil where it won the Best International Short film category.

Recommended articles

The 'Juju Stories' filmmaker confirmed the short film's latest feat via an Instagram post. "Very honoured that Rehearsal won Best International Short Film last night at @panoramacoisadecinema We're grateful to the festival + jury," Omonua wrote.

Starring Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richard, Chimezie Imo and Amanda Oruh, the 15-minute short film follows actors rehearsing for a play about a church group rehearsing miracles. The actors take on the roles of a church group rehearsing a performative piece but soon, it becomes clear that the church in the play isn’t what it seems.

The film's latest win follows its November 12,000 Swiss Franc grand prize win at the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur in Switzerland.

'Rehearsal' is set to screen in Nigeria at the first edition of the Surreal16 film festival slated for December 10-11, 2021.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' snags new international award

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' snags new international award

Kunle Afolayan hints on new film, production set for 2022

Kunle Afolayan hints on new film, production set for 2022

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scoops new international prize

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scoops new international prize

Tems to give fans Boxing Day treat at Livespot X Festival

Tems to give fans Boxing Day treat at Livespot X Festival

Davido spoils himself with Lamborghini Aventador worth N300M for Christmas

Davido spoils himself with Lamborghini Aventador worth N300M for Christmas

The Beatz Award: Mr Sean Okeke wins Artist Manager of the Year 2021

The Beatz Award: Mr Sean Okeke wins "Artist Manager of the Year 2021"

Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

Falz features Bontle Smith in new video for, 'Oga'

Falz features Bontle Smith in new video for, 'Oga'

Timi Dakolo pours his heart out on 'Obim'

Timi Dakolo pours his heart out on 'Obim'

Trending

Here's a list of YouTube's top 10 creators of 2021

Broda Shaggi among leading YouTube creators of 2021 [Instagram]

‘Salmon, eggs and consuming 8,000 calories every day’ – The Rock shares his daily diet

‘Salmon, eggs and consuming 8,000 calories every day’ – The Rock shares his daily diet

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Amina

Emeka Ike to launch Nollywood TV channel

Emeka Ike