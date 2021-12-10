Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' snags new international award

The 'Juju Stories' filmmaker confirmed the short film's latest feat via an Instagram post. "Very honoured that Rehearsal won Best International Short Film last night at @panoramacoisadecinema We're grateful to the festival + jury," Omonua wrote.

Starring Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richard, Chimezie Imo and Amanda Oruh, the 15-minute short film follows actors rehearsing for a play about a church group rehearsing miracles. The actors take on the roles of a church group rehearsing a performative piece but soon, it becomes clear that the church in the play isn’t what it seems.

The film's latest win follows its November 12,000 Swiss Franc grand prize win at the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur in Switzerland.