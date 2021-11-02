Mfon, Gerald bow out of Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 in double eviction

As tension still ran high from the first eviction, Clan Iroko was put on the hot seat. As they were last place in the daily task, a member of the team will be evicted. The anchor, Toke Makinwa, asked them who they thought was the weakest link. After the votes, Solomon Yankari was nominated as the weakest link of Clan Iroko.

They played the game of lone sojourner, where each clan member had to write the images the anchor showed them in the correct order. This game took a complete turn as it became a test of obedience and intellect. Following a series of instructions by the anchor to weed out the weak link, members of the clan were saved from a possible eviction one by one.

Gerald Odeka was however evicted from the show at the end of the night, leaving 15 contestants vying for their place as the ultimate warrior. Who will it be?

Watch Gulder Ultimate Search 12 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm.

