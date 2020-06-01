Following an impressive cinema outing, AY Makun produced action comedy, 'Merry Men 2' is set for a VOD release.

According to Makun, the second instalment of his 'Merry Men' franchise will premiere exclusively on streaming giant, Netflix come June 5, 2020. 'Merry Men 2' joins the list of Nollywood titles coming to the streamer this June.

The 2019 blockbuster starring Ramsey Nouah, Folarin 'Falz' Falana, Jim Iyke, William Uchemba, Ireti Doyle among others continues the adventures of the infamous Merry Men.