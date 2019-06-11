The last three editions of Big Brother Naija have produced 48 ex-housemates - in total - and about 10 readily comes to mind when the reality TV show is discussed.

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, the fourth season of the Big Brother Naija will kick off and the fever is already gripping fans, audience and the entertainment industry as a whole.

As the fourth season beckons, fans are reminded of the ex-housemates in season 1, 2, and 3 who didn’t only wow the audience but also made impacts and left audience with memorable moments.

Already, a dedicated audience of the Big Brother Naija is already yearning for the return of the reality show and so much are to be expected including noticeable changes in the Big Brother House.

Unlike the second and third edition dubbed 'See Gobbe' and ‘Double Wahala,’ organisers hinted the fourth season will be filmed in Nigeria with the theme, ‘Forget Wahala’.

Here are the eight ex-BBNaija ex-housemates who will be remembered by the audience and why.

Cee-C

26-years-old Cynthia Nwadiora is one of the housemates that would readily come to the minds of BBnaija's audience. The trained lawyer broke the internet during her 83-days-long stay in the Brother Naija House. Cee-C is the second runnerup for the season three of BBNaija which had Miracle as the winner. Cee-C's popularity during and after the show is still talked about 14 months after she left the house. She served a garnished 'Double Wahala' to the audience. Loved and loathed in the most extreme of intensities, Cee-C trended for days on end, and at some point, she ranked tops as the 'most bitter' woman on a random Google search.

Tobi Bakre

From the start till the end, Tobi remained a darling of the audience. Though he was among the last five at season 3 of the reality TV show, the talented hunk had his fair share of strategy fallouts. Tobi’s strength and focus saw him till the end of the show. He was constantly saved by fans who also propelled him to the final stage of the edition. Tobi's participation in the Big Brother Naija 3 can't be complete without the mention of his dysfunctional-love affair with Cee-C. All through the period the affair lasted, Tobi allowed his skin to thicken without losing any of its softness and to say this worked for him would be a master understatement.

Alex

Alex is also a personality that readily comes to the mind when BBNaija is mentioned. Alex's participation in Big Brother Naija season 3 saw her evolving from a young lady into a grown lady. Making the list of the last 5 standing housemates, Alex had to deal with the audience, who weren't particularly cool with her switch to Tobi when Leo was evicted from the house. She had Cee-C to contend with and Vandora, who felt she quit their friendship just to belong to the Tobi and Miracle caucus. Interestingly, she was able to create memorable moments in the house.

T-Boss

If Cee-C was an ex-housemate to always remember, TBoss paved the way for her. The 2017 ex-housemate of the BBNaija 2 'See Gobbe' was one to look out for till date. TBoss grew a large following with her participation in the reality TV show and has remained a relevant Nigerian celeb. The beautiful and stylish TBoss was a stunner while she stayed in the BBNaija house. She would quickly be remembered for being the housemate that aided Kemen's exit from the reality TV show after he was found guilty of sexually harassing.

Bisola Aiyeola

In the second edition of the BBNaija 'See Gobbe,' Bisola Aiyeola remains one of the major forces in the house. Bisola's participation in the reality TV show played the role of catalyst on steroids in her career as a vast-entertainer. Bisola was the life of the party and her talent worked in her favour in winning not only tasks but the hearts of the audience. She had stiff competition in a fellow housemate but got succour from another housemate.

Efe

Efe wasn't the regular guy you would expect to see in the TV reality show, BBnaija but he made history when he won the show after 78 days. Till date, no one can tell whether it was his thick Warri accent or his luck which saw him becoming the first Head of House that got the masses’ attention but the fact remains Efe’s immeasurable bust of favour was from a source. The audience of the BBNaija will not forget the phrase, 'Based on Logistics' in a very long time.

Teddy A & BamBam

The Big Brother Naija House is synonymous with romance and bitter feuds. For every season, a romance story emerges but none of the romance stories has been alluring as Teddy A and BamBam's romance story. Teddy A and BamBam were ex-housemates of the BBNaija 3 'Double Wahala' who nurtured a relationship out of nothing to become the only standing BBNaija romance story. The audience had thought BamBam and Rico Swarvey would make a couple until the intelligent BamBam decided to pitch her tent with the Alpha Male.